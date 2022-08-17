New Delhi: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Life Insurance Corporation of India has introduced a unique opportunity for its policyholders to revive their individual lapsed policies. The Special Revival Campaign, as the company calls it, begins from August 17 and will continue till October 21, 2022.Also Read - Important Update! LIC Public Offer to Remain Open for Subscription on Saturday and Sunday

“It extends to all non-ULIP policies with very attractive concession in late fee. Under this Special Revival Campaign except ULIP policies, all policies can be revived within 5 years from date of the First Unpaid Premium subject to policy conditions”, said LIC. Also Read - LIC IPO Opens For Subscription Today: Who Can Buy Share And Who Cannot? 10 Things to Know

A maximum concession of 25 per cent to 30 per cent or Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 in late fees depending on the premium is available. There is also a 100 per cent waiver of late fee for Micro Insurance Policies to “facilitate affordable restoration of risk cover.” Also Read - Attention LIC Policyholders: Just 7 Days Left To Revive Your Lapsed Policies | Details Here

The company further added that there are no concessions in medical requirements. Policies except for ULIP Plans which are in lapsed condition during the premium paying term and not completed policy term as of the date of revival are eligible to be revived in this campaign.

Read LIC’s complete statement here:

LIC GIVES A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY FOR POLICYHOLDERS TO REVIVE THEIR LAPSED POLICIES.#LICI #LIC pic.twitter.com/fItYZsZKry — LIC India Forever (@LICIndiaForever) August 17, 2022

LIC, the country’s largest insurer, saw its share prices going up after it reported a multifold jump in its June quarter net profit. The state-run insurance behemoth’s net profit stands at Rs 682.89 crore, a year back in the same period, it stood at Rs 2.94 crore.