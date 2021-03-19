Domestic Flight Latest News: The Central government on Friday yet again changed the fare band on domestic flights which was set initially during the lockdown to cap the flight prices. Making latest changes, the Centre has increased the minimum fare band by 5 percent, as indicated in a report. In February, the Central government had increased the limit on the minimum and maximum price band by 10% and 30% respectively. The move from the Central government is taken to keep the ticket prices in check due to the limited number of flights at this time of coronavirus pandemic. The price capping on domestic flights was put in place on May 25 when it resumed operations in a calibrated manner. Also Read - After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine, Pilots, Cabin Crew Won't Fly for 48 Hours, Says DGCA

The DGCA had on May 21 issued the fare limits for these flights— domestic flights with less than 40-minute duration to have lower and upper limits of Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, for 40-60 minutes Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500, for 60-90 minutes Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000, for 90-120 minutes Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000, for 120-150 minutes Rs 4,500 and Rs 13,000, for 150-180 minutes Rs 5,500 and Rs 15,700 and for 180-210 minutes Rs 6,500 and Rs 18,600. Also Read - Mumbai Airport T1 to Resume Domestic Flights on Wednesday; 5 Airlines to Operate on Day 1

According to the earlier hike, the upper price band on 180-210 minute flight which was capped at Rs 18,600 and later was increased by 30% to Rs 24,200, an increase of Rs 5,600. Now as per the new hike, the lower price band is increased 5 percent over the previous hike. The previous hike increased the minimum price from Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,150. Now as the Centre has increased the airfare by 5 percent, the prices will start at Rs 7500. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo Starts Flight Services From Bareilly to Mumbai, Bengaluru From April 29

Saying that capping of airfares was an “extraordinary measure”, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said the price bands are expected to be done away with once flight services reach pre-COVID-19 levels. The minister in Rajya Sabha said the civil aviation sector was completely closed down on March 23, 2020, and was reopened on May 25 in a calibrated manner by putting in place guidelines, provisions for seamless contactless travel and a large number of other measures.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday tweeted that “There has been a continuous rise in price of ATF so it has been decided to increase the lower fare band by 5% keeping the upper fare band unchanged. We may open the sector for 100% operations when daily passenger traffic crosses 3.5 lakhs on 3 occasions in a month.”