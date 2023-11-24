Home

ATTENTION Passengers: New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express Train Timetable Changed; Check New Schedule

New Delhi - Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express is India's 4th Vande Bharat Express train, connecting the states of New Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

If your are to travel via train in coming days then the Indian Railways have revised the time table of two Vande Bharat Express Trains from the national capital. It includes the Vande Bharat Express train from New Delhi to Amb Andaura and another train between Ahmedabad and Jamnagar. The 22447/22448 New Delhi – Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express is India’s 4th Vande Bharat Express train, connecting the states of New Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

The train was flagged off on October 13, 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a 16-car train consisting of chair cars and executive class coaches. This new-age train makes four stops on its route between the two cities. These are the railway stations at Una Himachal, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Ambala Cantt Junction.

Revised schedule of New Delhi-Amb Andaura-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express:-

This train is operated by Indian Railways, connecting New Delhi, Ambala Cantt. Jn, Chandigarh Jn, Anandpur Sahib, Una Himachal and Amb Andaura. It is currently operated with train numbers 22447/22448 on 6 days a week basis. Now the train will run on all days of the week except Tuesday. Earlier it did not run on Fridays.

As for the duration of covering 412 km, it will be covered in 5 hours and 15 minutes. After this, the only trains which rank second and third on speed are Daulatpur Chowk Jan Shatabdi Express and Himachal Express. The same distance is covered by both trains in 7 hours and 11 minutes and 8 hours and 15 minutes, respectively.

The introduction of New Delhi-Amb Andaura-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express has enhanced tourism in the region and provides a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Extends Its Service

The Vande Bharat Express train which operates between Ahmedabad and Jamnagar has extended its service. According to this, the train will now travel to Udhna Railway Station. As for its timetable, the train 22925/22926 operates 6 days a week except Tuesday. The train has 8 coaches, including AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car, and has a capacity of 530 passengers.

This Vande Bharat Express train will stop at seven stations on its route between Jamnagar and Udhna. They are the following railway stations: Rajkot Junction, Jamnagar, Wankaner Junction, Surendranagar, Sanand, Viramgam Junction, and Sabarmati Junction.

