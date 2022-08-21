ITR 2022: To keep a check on tax evasion, the income tax department has decided to keep an eye on cash transactions in hospitals, banquet halls, and businesses. According to income tax (IT) department, accepting Rs 20,000 or more in cash for a loan or deposit is prohibited, and such transactions must be done through banking channels only.Also Read - Income Tax Return: CBDT Issues Fresh Guidelines to Streamline Faceless Assessment For Taxpayers

IT Rules prohibits people from receiving an amount of Rs 2 lakh or more in cash in aggregate from another person. Additionally, people also cannot file donations made in cash to a registered trust or political party as deductions, and doing so can get you in trouble. Also Read - Income Tax Alert: Finance Ministry Planning To Review Exemption-Free Tax Regime. Details Here

To enforce these rules, the IT department is monitoring cash transactions in some businesses, including hospitals and banquet halls, and as per a report by The Times of India, certain professionals are under department’s radar. Also Read - Taxpayers Can't Join Atal Pension Yojana: Fin Min's New Rule Explained.

As per the law, healthcare institutes, upon admission, must collect PAN cards of patients, However, officials from the department told NDTV that health facilities, in several instances, had disregarded the rule.

The IT department is now planning action against such hospitals and it would use the data from health service providers and track patients who have paid large sums to private medical facilities. As per TOI’s report, the tax department is utilising detailed data such as the Annual Information Statement to detect any discrepancy in the returns filed.