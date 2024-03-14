ATTENTION Paytm FASTag Users! Switch To Other Bank FASTag Before 15 March

  • Home
NHAI has urged all Paytm FASTag users to take proactive measures to ensure a seamless travel experience on the National Highways across the country.

Published: March 14, 2024 12:13 AM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

FASTag Users: To ensure a seamless travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, NHAI has advised Paytm FASTag users to procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before March 15, 2024. This will help in avoiding penalties or any double fee charges while commuting on National Highways.

In line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, the Paytm FASTags users will not be able to recharge or top-up the balance post 15 March 2024. However, they can use their existing balance to pay the toll beyond the stipulated date.

For any further queries or assistance related to Paytm FASTag, users can reach out to their respective banks or refer to the FAQs provided on the IHMCL website.

