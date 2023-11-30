Home

Business

Attention Pensioners: Deadline to Submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra Ends Today, Check What Happens If You Miss Due Date

Attention Pensioners: Deadline to Submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra Ends Today, Check What Happens If You Miss Due Date

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: If pensioners do not submit a life certificate by November 30, then the pension may be stopped.

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Pensioners can submit their Life certificates through seven methods.

New Delhi: Attention pensioners. The deadline to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra will end in sometime on November 30. For both central and state government pensioners, submitting the life certificate within the deadline is vital to ensure the uninterrupted flow of pension payments. The senior citizens can visit bank branches, opt for doorstep banking services, or use the Jeevan Pramaan app for online submissions.

Trending Now

What Happens If Pensioners Miss Nov 30 Deadline?

If pensioners do not submit a life certificate by November 30, then the pension may be stopped. The amount will only be disbursed after the digital life certificate reaches the Central Pension Processing Centres (CPPC).

You may like to read

How to Reactivate Pension Payments

There is a recourse for those who miss the deadline. Once the life certificate is submitted, the pension, along with any other arrears, will resume on the subsequent pension processing cycle.

In case the pension disbursing agency delays in updating the life certificate, pensioners have channels for redressal and they can approach the bank’s pension-paying branch or the banking ombudsman can help resolve grievances related to the delay or non-updation of certificates.

How to Submit Digital Life Certificates

Pensioners can submit their Life certificates through seven methods.

Jeevan Pramaan portal

“UMANG” Mobile app

Doorstep Banking (DSB) Agent

Biometric devices at Post offices

Video-based Customer Identification Process

Face Authentication

Physical Life Certificate forms at Branches

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.