Digital Life Certificate Submission Last Date: Here comes an important update for retired senior citizens who have not submitted their life certificate yet. Pensioners must know that November 30 is the last day to submit 'Jeevan Pramaan Patra'. Notably, the Digital Life Certificate is a mandatory document that every pensioner must submit to confirm they are not dead and continue to avail pension facilities. All pensioners who are alive must submit Digital Life Certificate under EPS-95 (Employees Pension Scheme-1995) each year to continue drawing their pension.

The pensioners must know that the new rule has come into effect for people above the age of 80 from October 1 and the window is available for two months. For those below 80, the rule will come into effect from November 1, and the window will remain open till November 30.

As the deadline is nearing, the pensioners must visit their local post office or bank to submit their life certificate. On the other hand, the doorstep banking and online submission are also available via which this procedure can be completed too.

What is digital life certificate? It is an essential document of existence for pensioners which acts as a proof that they are still alive. The digital life certificate has to be produced before an authorised pension distributor or agency such as the bank or the post office and ensures that the pensioner’s workplace does not continue payments after his or her death.

How to submit life certificate: The pensioners can submit Digital Life certificates via the Jeevan Pramaan website (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/) or the app. In this case, the pensioner can complete the process digitally at home by filling in the required details like name, mobile number, Aadhar number and other pension-related details. On the other hand, they can personally visit pension disbursing banks and submit a form. Thirdly, the doorstep banking facility is also available for them via which life certificates can be submitted.