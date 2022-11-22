Attention Pensioners: These Senior Citizens Don’t Need To Submit Life Certificate Before Nov 30 Deadline

Pension Alert: The deadline to submit Digital Life Certificates for pensioners will end on November 30, 2022. However, this deadline will not be applicable to those receiving pensions from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995.

According to a tweet on EPFO’s official Twitter account. “Attention EPS’95 Pensioners, Jeevan Pramaan Patra is valid for 12 months”.

In another tweet, the EPFO said, “EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission.”

As per the tweet, the pensioners under EPS’ 95 need not submit Jeevan Praman in November 2022 if their pension started less than a year ago or have submitted it in December 2021 or after that.

The pensioners must note that the Jeevan Praman Patra is valid for 12 months from the date of the previous submission.

The EPFO in a circular on submission of life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra said, “Submission of life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra by Employees Pension Scheme, 1995 pensioners in the month of November in each year may be replaced by a system of submission of life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan after a year from the date of submission of last life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan. Accordingly, pensioners will have to submit the life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan in the same month during next year failing which pension will be stopped from the succeeding month.”

However, as an EPS 1995 pensioner, if you had submitted your yearly life certificate on November 25, 2021, you would need to make sure that you submit your Jeevan Pramaan Patra by November 25, 2022, at the latest. Otherwise, you will stop getting pension payments starting in December 2022.

Life Certificate can be submitted digitally at:

Common Service Center (CSC)

IPPB/ Indian Post Office

UMANG App

Pension Disbursing Bank

Nearest EPFO office

To Submit the life certificate, pensioners need following documents:

Aadhaar Number

PPO Number

Bank Account Details

Mobile Number Linked With Aadhaar

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) in November 2020 in collaboration with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of the Department of Posts launched the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare initiative. The move from the ministry was to facilitate the Doorstep Service for Submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman. Pensioners may this service by downloading the ‘Postinfo app.’