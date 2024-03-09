Home

Attention People From Rajasthan: Petrol Pumps Across State To Remain Closed From Sunday Till This Date

Jaipur: Rajasthan petrol pump owners are pledging to stick fast to a 48-hour protest tagged "No Purchase, No Sale," set to kick off by sunrise on Sunday. The aim is to get the government's attention f

Jaipur: Rajasthan petrol pump owners are pledging to stick fast to a 48-hour protest tagged “No Purchase, No Sale,” set to kick off by sunrise on Sunday. The aim is to get the government’s attention focused on the escalating fuel prices that are stirring up issues in the state.

Talking to news agency ANI, Treasurer of Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association Sandeep Bageria said, “Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has announced a “No Purchase, No Sale” strike from 6 am for the next 48 hours. The aim is to draw the attention of the government to the high fuel prices in the state.”

‘Petrol Pump Operators Facing Losses’

Sandeep Bageria has said that the petrol pump operators in the state are continuously facing losses due to increased VAT in Rajasthan.

“Due to increased VAT in Rajasthan, petrol pump operators are continuously facing losses. We have been demanding the government reduce VAT for a long time, but no hearing is taking place. Petrol is being sold much cheaper in neighbouring states than in Rajasthan. Another demand is that the commission of dealers has not increased for the last 7 years. Due to this, most of the petrol pumps in Rajasthan are on the verge of closure,” he said.

“33 per cent of dealers in our trade association are on the verge of shutting down,” Bageria added.

Highlighting the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of reducing petrol prices, Bageria said, “PM Modi had promised that the BJP government would reduce the prices of petrol, but no such thing happened. Rajasthan has the highest VAT on petrol, so it is needed to reduce the prices of petrol in the state, which are on par with the prices in other states.”

“During COVID, the government increased the VAT on petrol prices, which have not been revised,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

