Attention! PNB Account Holders: Get Your KYC Done By Today Or Else…

According to the bank, customers whose KYC will remain pending after December 12, may face difficulty in transacting from their account.

PNB account holders should get KYC done by December 12

New Delhi: Do you have an account with Punjab National Bank? Then this news is really important for you. All account holders of PNB should get their KYC done by today to ensure there is no problem with the services. According to the bank, customers whose KYC will remain pending after December 12, may face difficulty in transacting from their account. So, hurry up and get your KYC done by December 12 to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

In a press release, the bank said that the customers whose KYC update is pending, have been informed through two notices on their registered address and SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Punjab National Bank said in its tweet that as per RBI guidelines, updating KYC is mandatory for all customers.

How To Know If Your KYC Is Pending?

To know whether your Punjab National Bank KYC has been done or not, you will have to call customer care. The customer care number is 18001802222. Or you can get more information by calling 18001032222. Both these numbers are toll-free.

How To Get Your KYC Done

You can update your KYC by visiting the bank branch. You will get KYC forms from the bank, fill them out and attach the necessary documents and submit them. After submitting the form, your KYC gets updated. If you want to update your KYC sitting at home, then for this you have to e-mail your documents to the bank. Keep in mind that the document should be sent from the registered mail ID only.