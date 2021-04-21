New Delhi: With the migrant workers thronging several railway stations in the national capital to catch trains for their native places in Bihar fearing coronavirus lockdown, the Northern Railways has decided to run 5 special trains to the eastern state to clear the rush. Making the train journey hassle-free, the Indian Railways said it will run five special trains from New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations to Bihar from this week. Notably, the passengers with confirmed tickets only will be allowed to travel in these trains and passengers will have to follow Covid protocols as well. Also Read - Over 56 Suburban Trains Cancelled in West Bengal After 90 Drivers, Guards Test Covid Positive

However, monitoring the situation closely, the Railways said that more trains would be made operational if the need arises.

The development comes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Monday announced a 6-day lockdown in Delhi with immediate effect. Soon after his announcement, a large number of migrant workers mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar gathered at bus stations and railway stations in Delhi to flee from the city to their native places.

On the other hand, the Indian Railways said that it will not suspend its operations and it will run addition trains to clear the rush.