SBI Customers Alert: The State Bank of India has issued a big update for its customers, asking them to link their PAN with the Aadhaar Card by March 31. In a message sent out last month, the State Bank of India said the PAN-Aadhaar link before the due date is mandatory to enjoy seamless banking services. The bank also has said that the necessary work should be done in time to prevent their banking services from getting impacted.

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI had said in a tweet in the first week of February.

"If not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative/inactive and cannot be used for carrying out specific transactions." SBI added.

Posting a similar notification on its website, the bank said that PAN-Aadhaar linking is necessary to get services on credit cards.

“As per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act 1961, it is mandatory to link Aadhaar number with Permanent Account Number (PAN) by 31st March 2022. The PAN Card provided by you to SBI Card will be deemed inoperative from 1st April, 2022, if it is not linked to your Aadhaar number by the above-mentioned date. Please note that your PAN needs to be operational in order to enjoy uninterrupted services on your credit card,” the SBI said on its website.

The customers must note that the Centre has extended the date to link Aadhaar-PAN from September 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022, due to Covid pandemic. On the other hand, the Central Board of Direct taxes has also made it clear that those who will link their PAN with Aadhaar after the deadline, the PAN will “become operative from the date of intimation of Aadhaar number”.

“The Central Government, in continuation of its commitment to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, has, on consideration of representations received from various stakeholders, decided to extend timelines for compliances under the Income-tax Act,” the CBDT had said in a notification.