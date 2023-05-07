Home

Attention SBI, HDFC, Axis, ICICI & Other Credit Card Users: Check New IRDAI Guidelines For Loan Payment

In a circular dated 4 May 2023, the insurance regulator advised all Life Insurers to stop accepting credit cards as a mode of re-payment of loans granted against insurance policies.

New Delhi: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has decided to stop the facility of re-payment of loans taken against Life Insurance policies through credit cards.

The IRDAI is a statutory body under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Finance, Government of India and is tasked with regulating and licensing the insurance and re-insurance industries in India.

“The Authority has decided to stop the facility of re-payment of loans taken against the insurance policy using credit card as a mode of payment. Accordingly, all Life Insurers are advised to stop the acceptance of credit card as a mode of re-payment of loans granted against insurance policies with immediate effect,” the IRDAI said in the circular.

