Attention SBI users! Bank revises BSBD cash withdrawal charges; check new rates here

State Bank of India (SBI) will implement revised cash withdrawal charges for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts from October 1, capping free withdrawals at four per month.

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New Delhi: In a big update for State Bank of India (SBI) customers, the bank has announced revised cash withdrawal charges for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts opened via the branch channel. Effective October 1, customers will continue to receive four free monthly cash withdrawals, but any subsequent cash transactions will attract a fee of Rs 15 plus applicable GST. The state-owned lender clarified via social media platform X that all digital transactions will remain completely free without restrictions.

Why has State Bank of India (SBI) increased BSBD cash withdrawal charges?

The move aims to optimize operational costs while simultaneously driving digital adoption among basic savings account holders. BSBD accounts, primarily designed to facilitate financial inclusion without minimum balance mandates will retain all existing zero-balance benefits. However, account holders who rely heavily on over-the-counter branch withdrawals will need to track their monthly limit to avoid additional transaction charges.

SBI revises treatment of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System system

In addition, the bank also revised the treatment of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions. Earlier, AePS transactions under digital transactions were excluded while calculating the four free monthly transactions. Under the revised rule, this exclusion has been removed.

How is SBI performing on books?

In its Q1FY27 earnings, SBI reported a 10.23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the first quarter of FY27, owing to strong growth in interest income, robust loan expansion and a sharp decline in bad loan provisions.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 21,121 crore for the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 19,160 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year (Q1FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

According to the public sector lender’s regulatory filing, operating profit rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 33,529 crore, while net interest income (NII) increased 14.9 per cent to Rs 46,992 crore.

How are shares of SBI performing?

Shares of SBI on Thursday traded on a flat note at Rs 1048.05, an increase of 0.2 per cent on the BSE. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,234.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 798.60, as per the exchange data.

(With inputs from agencies)