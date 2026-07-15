Attention Taxpayers: New ITR-1 disclosures that could impact your return this year – All you need to know

ITR-1 Filing AY 2026-27: The Income Tax Department has updated the ITR-1 (Sahaj) Excel utility, introducing new mandatory disclosures for taxpayers filing this year.

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Attention Taxpayers: New ITR-1 disclosures that could impact your return this year – All you need to know | Image: X

The New ITR-1 Form: The Income Tax Department has revised the ITR-1 (Sahaj) Excel utility for the Assessment Year 2026-2027 and has introduced a series of new disclosure requirements for taxpayers. The updated utility’s formatting is simple but it requires detailed reporting in certain schedules of house property, rental income and deduction claims.

The Income Tax Department has updated the latest ITR-1 utility to allow for more detailed reporting within the simplified form.

Who Is Eligible To File ITR-1?

A report by tax advisory platform ClearTax states that individuals with total income of up to Rs 50 lakh from salary or pension, earnings from up to two house properties, earnings from other sources like interest, long-term capital gain (under section 112A of up to Rs1.25 lakh), are eligible to file ITR-1.

Those who have business or professional income, foreign assets, or capital losses/ income that falls outside eligibility must file the traditional income tax return form.

Income From Up To Two House Properties

Individuals can now file their income from up to two house properties without shifting to ITR-2 solely.

The revised utility includes a House Property schedule for filing details of both house properties.

Rental Incomes

Under the revised ITR-1 utility, taxpayers have to fill in additional information for filing rental income.

Taxpayers have to provide details of co-owners, such as their names, PAN/Aadhaar and ownership. The revised utility also has specific fields for furnishing tenant details in specified cases. This makes the rental income filing more comprehensive than in previous years.

More Details For Section 80G Deductions

Taxpayers who claim tax deductions under Section 80G may have to file more information while filing their returns. Under the revised utility, may need to provide the transaction reference number for electronic payment modes, the recipient bank’s IFSC code. Earlier, details such as the donee’s name, PAN and donation amount were required to file the form.

It is worth noting that the updated ITR utility requires more detailed information than the earlier one. Before filing the form, individuals should make sure that all documents for house property, rental income and tax-deductible donations are ready.

Having the details on hand while filing the form ensures an accurate return and prevents errors.