Attention traders: Modi govt issues notification for first set of GST changes to kick in on Nov 1; check details here

Modi government notifies key GST rule changes effective November 1 to ease post-sale discounts and speed up refunds.

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GST- File image (IANS)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued notifications on October 26 confirming that updated Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules covering post-sale discounts and accelerated provisional refunds will take effect on November 1, 2026. Under these revised rules, simplified credit note provisions will streamline how distributors and retailers process post-sale discounts.

Additionally, companies operating under an inverted duty structure, where taxes paid on inputs exceed the GST levied on final output, can receive a 90 percent provisional refund upfront, subject to risk assessments. In a significant boost for small-scale exporters using courier or postal routes, the government has eliminated the minimum threshold of Rs 1,000 for claiming tax-paid export refunds, enabling claims for any amount.

Story highlights:

Effective Date: Amendments notified by the CBIC on October 26 come into force on November 1, 2026.

Post-Sale Discount Simplification: Updated credit note regulations make managing discounts easier for retailers and distributors.

Faster Inverted Duty Refunds: Businesses where input tax exceeds output tax can access a 90 percent upfront provisional refund, subject to risk checks.

Removal of Refund Threshold: Small postal and courier exporters are no longer subject to the Rs 1,000 minimum limit for claiming tax-paid export refunds.

As far as intermediary services are concerned, the “place of supply” for services provided through intermediaries shifts to the location of the service recipient rather than the intermediary, giving Indian service exporters better clarity. The next set of changes, which involve major structural and procedural reforms requiring formal legislative amendments to the GST laws, are targeted for implementation on April 1, 2027.

The decisions stem from the 57th GST Council meeting held on October 8, 2026, in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting concentrated on process and structural reforms to cut taxpayer compliance burden, smooth the flow of input tax credit (ITC), and speed up refunds.

The rollout of these GST reforms will happen in stages based on the system upgrades needed, a senior official said. Automated sanctioning of refunds will begin after November 1, where applicable. This applies only to future refund claims, not to those already pending. The focus is on faster processing once the systems are ready.

(With inputs from agencies)