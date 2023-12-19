Attention Train Passengers: Here’s How You Can Easily Book, Cancel Train Tickets On IRCTC Website

Home

New Delhi: If you are planning to travel during Christmas or New Year 2024, you have to book your train tickets much in advance. And book tickets now have become so easy on IRCTC website these days. Booking tickets online not only brings unparalleled convenience but also trims down the usual time and effort invested in traditional booking methods. Train passengers can seamlessly book tickets on IRCTC website or the IRCTC app, finalising the transaction with their preferred online payment method. However, before booking your train ticket, you need to create one account on the IRCTC website.

How to Book Train Ticket on IRCTC’s Website:

First, visit the official IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in to start creating your new IRCTC account.

On the home page, click on ‘Register’: On the homepage, find the ‘Register’ button in the top-right corner and click on it.

Then on this page, fill in your personal details like your name, date of birth, email, and mobile number. Don’t forget to create a secure password.

Enter the code you see on the screen.

After this, click ‘Submit’: Press the ‘Submit’ button to move forward.

After submitting all details, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile and email. Enter these codes to verify.

Here, complete your profile page to add details like your address, gender, and nationality.

To book train tickets, add passengers under the ‘Master List’ tab with their names, ages, gender, and ID proof.

Then enter travel details like source, destination, date, and class to find suitable trains.

Choose train and class and then hit ‘Book Now.’

Here, fill in names, ages, and ID proof details. Choose a payment method and make the payment.

Take a print or save e-ticket after payment.

How To Cancel Railway E-Ticket Online:

First visit the official website of Indian Railways, irctc.co.in Go to ‘Booked Tickets’ link Here you have to select the ticket to be cancelled by selecting the passengers to be cancelled. After this, the cancellation will be confirmed online and the refund would be credited back to the account used for booking.

