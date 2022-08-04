Gold Rates Today, August 04: There was an overall increase in the price of yellow metal in India on August 04. Gold rates hiked by Rs. 140, seeing an increase of 0.27% on MCX since yesterday. The price of 10 gram 24-carat gold stands at Rs. 51,450 in India today. According to bankbazaar.com, there was a drop by Rs. 200 in Bangalore, where the price of Standard Gold is Rs. 48,300 per 10 grams. The price of Pure Gold is Rs. 50,720 which saw a decline of Rs. 210. Similarly, Chennai also saw a drop by Rs. 180 in the price of 22-carat Gold which stands at Rs. 48,020 per 10 grams. The price of 24-carat Gold is 50,420 per 10 grams, with a drop oof Rs. 190 from yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Check Price of Yellow Metal in Your City on August 02, 2022

Check The Price of Gold In Your City Here:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,020 ₹50,420 Mumbai ₹48,130 ₹50,540 Delhi ₹48,340 ₹50,760 Kolkata ₹48,800 ₹51,240 Bangalore ₹48,300 ₹50,720 Hyderabad ₹48,020 ₹50,420 Bhopal ₹48,130 ₹50,540 Pune ₹48,130 ₹50,540 Vadodara ₹48,190 ₹50,600 Ahmedabad ₹48,190 ₹50,600 Lucknow ₹48,340 ₹50,760

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. Also Read - Gold Rates Today, August 01: Check Rates of Yellow Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Other Cities