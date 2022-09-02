Australian immigration quota: For those hunting for a job in Australia, here is some good news. The Australian government on Friday announced that is increasing its permanent immigration intake by 35,000 to 195,000 in the current fiscal year. This comes as Australia grapples with skills and labor shortages. Australia would establish a panel to rebuild its immigration program in the national interest, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said.Also Read - Express Entry: Canada Invites 55,900 Immigration Candidates. Check New Selection Rules For Permanent Residency

Australia ups immigration quota – Top points