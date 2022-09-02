Australian immigration quota: For those hunting for a job in Australia, here is some good news. The Australian government on Friday announced that is increasing its permanent immigration intake by 35,000 to 195,000 in the current fiscal year. This comes as Australia grapples with skills and labor shortages. Australia would establish a panel to rebuild its immigration program in the national interest, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said.Also Read - Express Entry: Canada Invites 55,900 Immigration Candidates. Check New Selection Rules For Permanent Residency
Australia ups immigration quota – Top points
- Australia Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil announced the increase for the year ending June 30, 2023, during a two-day summit of 140 representatives of governments, trade unions, businesses and industry to address skills shortages exacerbated by the pandemic.
- O’Neill said Australian nurses have been working double and triple shifts for the past two years, flights were being canceled because of a lack of ground staff and fruit was being left to rot on trees because there was no one to pick it.
- “Our focus is always Australian jobs first, and that’s why so much of the summit has focused on training and on the participation of women and other marginalized groups,” O’Neil said.
- O’Neil said many of the “best and brightest minds” were choosing to migrate to Canada, Germany and Britain instead of Australia. She described Australia’s immigration program as “fiendishly complex” with more than 70 unique visa programs.
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday, the first day of the Jobs and Skills Summit, that 180,000 free places would be offed in vocational education schools next year at a cost of 1.1 billion Australian dollars ($748,000) to reduce the nation’s skills shortage.
- Australia imposed some of the strictest international travel restrictions of an democratic country for 20 months early in the pandemic and gradually reopened to skilled workers from December last year.