After a lot of delay and speculation, Chennai-based automaker Royal Enfield finally launched the much-awaited Meteor 350 motorcycle on Friday. Notably, the new Meteor 350 will be the replacement for the legendary Thunderbird and will be the first of the new era of Royal Enfield motorcycles. The Meteor 350 was slated to launch earlier this year but was delayed due to Covid-19. Also Read - Royal Enfield working on an electric motorcycle: Report

On its launch, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd., said: “The Meteor 350 is a supremely refined, easy and accessible cruiser. We wanted to build a motorcycle that could ensure a great cruising experience for new as well as experienced riders. The Meteor 350 is just perfect for that. The Meteor 350 is a well-rounded, super-refined motorcycle and we are confident that it will bring the golden age of cruising on Indian roads.”

Developed by designers and engineers based at Royal Enfield’s two state-of-the-art technical centres, in Chennai and Bruntingthorpe, the new bike packs some cool new features. More so, the company also offers its customers a wide choice of personalisation options on the bike’s purchase.

The Meteor 350 is available across all Royal Enfield showrooms in the country and booking starts from today!

Cruise through the open road on a motorcycle that’s truly a reflection of you. Personalise your Royal Enfield Meteor with the Make It Yours 3D configurator, available on the Royal Enfield App and https://t.co/Ey6r4V1IzN Visit: https://t.co/6mrtuuF2s1 #Meteor350#CruiseEasy pic.twitter.com/3OAv51zdHJ — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 6, 2020

Here are its top specifications:

-Just like Thunderbird, the bike features a much improved air-cooled 350 cc engine and pumps 20.2 BHP and 27 Nm of torque at peak.

-The electric fuel injection engine is paired with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox

-While the bigger pod will feature an analogue speedometer, the smaller pod gets a TFT colour display offering navigation details.

-The suspension setup includes 41 mm telescopic forks with 130 mm travel and six-step dual shocks at the rear.

-The digital LCD Screen will have Odometer, Tripmeter, Fuel Graph Bar and Service reminder.

-The bike will come with navigation assist, smartphone connectivity and also Bluetooth connectivity.

-The Meteor also comes with Royal Enfield Tripper, a convenient turn-by-turn navigation pod that connects to the Royal Enfield App

– New design elements have been incorporated including the round headlight (with a circular LED DRL around it), chunky fuel tank and the curved fenders.

Price and Variants

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three trims – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova and 15 colour options. The bike is priced at an introductory price of Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the Meteor 350 Fireball will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,75,817, the Stellar comes at Rs 1,81,326 and the Supernova at Rs 1,90,536.

Watch the launch video here: