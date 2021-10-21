New Delhi: If you were unable to carry out monthly renewal subscriptions transactions, internet and technology may not be responsible, according to a report in Economic Times. The inconvenience faced by you may be due to a number of “high-street banks” are yet to make changes in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the ET report said.Also Read - From Mutual Fund And Cheque Book to Debit Card Payment: Major Rules to Change From Oct 1 | Full List Here

The auto debit norms by RBI has come into effect from October 1 this year.

Auto Debit Rule by RBI

Amazon has decided to stop free trials for its Prime Subscription Service in India. They have stated “frictions in the auto payments process” as the reason. Netflix is revising its payment mode, according to the Economic Times report.

According to the norms laid down by RBI, banks would require to inform customers in advance about recurring payment due. The transaction would be carried only after an approval is received from the customer.

In this regard, RBI decided to increase the limit for contactless card transactions and e-mandates for recurring or auto transactions through cards and UPI from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, the RBI guidelines stated.

For recurring payments of more than Rs 5,000, banks are required to send one-time password to customer so that digital payments can be done in a safe and secured manner, according to the RBI guidelines.

The new RBI rules will not impact any standing instructions registered using bank accounts for mutual funds, SIPs, equated monthly instalments. It will also not impact payment to complaint merchants, as per an IANS report.

According to the IANS report, customers would have to go through a one-time registration process, and subsequent transactions can be performed without the additional factor authentication.

While registering, customers can now provide the validity period for future transactions. For recurring payments above Rs 5,000, banks are required to send a one-time password to customers as per the new guidelines, the IANS report said.