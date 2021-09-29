New Delhi: Come October 1, automatic recurring payments such as recharge of phone, DTH, OTT and utility bills will stop. This comes as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had made Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) mandatory after September 30. The big change in auto-debit rules will be implemented on the first day of October and customers and banks must coordinate to avoid any inconvenience.

Notably, the RBI rules will be applicable on third-party customer transactions. So, any auto-debit payment that include the use of debit card, credit card, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and Prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) including wallets will not be allowed if there is no approval from customer concerned.

In a notification dated August 21, 2019, RBI had provided details on “Processing of e-mandate on cards for recurring transactions”. “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, over the past decade, put in place various safety and security measures for card payments, including the requirement of Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA), especially for ‘card-not-present’ transactions. Recurring transactions based on standing instructions given to the merchants by the cardholders were brought within the ambit of AFA,” RBI stated in the notification.

Earlier, March 31, 2021 was fixed as the deadline but later it was extended till September 30, this year as banks and payment gateways sought additional time to comply with the RBI directive on automatic recurring payment.

Auto-Debit Rules – Points You Should Know