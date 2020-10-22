General Motors have finally revealed the much-anticipated new all-electric pickup truck Hummer in a big push to electric-vehicle market. GM while releasing a video confirmed the return of the Hummer nameplate. The battery-powered 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will cost you $112,000. And to allay any apprehension about a battery-powered super truck, GMC Hummer can crab-walk sideways on rough terrain. Also Read - Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Unveils Concept Electric Vehicle ID CROZZ

GMC Hummer offers Cadillac’s SuperCruise hands-free driving. The battery lasts 350 miles when fully charged. Billed as a super truck, Hummer possesses 1,000 horse-power. The super truck is going to achieve zero to 60 miles per hr acceleration in less than 3 seconds. Also Read - Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai Plans to Bring Mass Market EV in 2-3 Years

Hummer EV, which is making its return after a decade-long gap, was sold out in the United States in less than 10 minutes. Also Read - MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020

“Our electric trucks will change what people thought they knew about EVs – and everything they know about Hummers,” Mark Reuss President General Motors said in a statement.

“The GMC HUMMER EV is our first entry, but it won’t be alone for long. We will offer not just one pickup, but multiple models with multiple variants, for multiple customers – a vehicle and package for everyone,” he further said.

The GMC Hummer EV along with multiple other models will be built in Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, home to General Motors. The company has recently announced a $2.2 billion investment.

Basketball legend LeBron James wrote on Twitter, “OH MY GOODNESS @GMC!!! Face screaming in fear I cannot wait to get my hands on one these. Sheesh!! Fire Crabwalk?!?! Brings back so many great memories from my first Hummer and I’m excited to make more in the #GMCHummerEV” moments after the GMC

OH MY GOODNESS @GMC!!! 😱 I cannot wait to get my hands on one these. Sheesh!! 🔥 Crabwalk?!?! Brings back so many great memories from my first Hummer and I'm excited to make more in the #GMCHummerEV 👑 pic.twitter.com/VjO2qXHqMY — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 20, 2020

American rapper, singer Adam Irigoyen tweeted: “That new Hummer looks WILD.”

that new Hummer looks WILD 🤯 — Adam Irigoyen (@adamirigoyen) October 21, 2020

“It’s mind-blowing and exciting that you take what was the symbol of internal-combustion consumption and transform it into an EV” Mike Jackson, chairman and chief executive officer of retailer AutoNation Inc. was quoted by Bloomberg. “I think it’s going to do great.”

Hummer grid design an auto art