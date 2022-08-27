Pune: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced a hike in autorickshaw fares by Rs 4 from September 1 in Maharashtra’s Pune district. Autorickshaws will charge Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km instead of Rs 21, and Rs 17 for every subsequent kilometer instead of the prevailing rate of Rs 14, an RTA official said.Also Read - Pune Woman Forced To Bathe In Public Owing To Black Magic Ritual; Case Filed

As per a release, the new fare hike will be applicable in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, and Baramati.

The new fare chart will come into effect in all three jurisdictions from September 1, and it is mandatory for all autorickshaw drivers to recalibrate their metres, the official added.