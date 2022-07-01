New Delhi: The taxi and auto rides in the capital are all set to get costlier. The base fare for taxi rides will rise by Rs 15. Also, three-wheelers will charge extra Rs 1.5/ kilometre. The new rates will be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting. In April 2022, the government had set-up a committee to review the existing fares in the city. Cab fares were last revised in 2013. “Based on the recommendations, we will be hiking the fares after Cabinet approval,” Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said.Also Read - Mumbai Man Run Over by Taxi On Bandra-Worli Sea Link After He Stops Car to Save Bird

App-based aggregators had already hiked their prices while there had been no revision in the prices of auto-rickshaws and taxis, whose fares are regulated by the government. The CNG prices have increased more than Rs 20 per kilogram in the last six months. Most of it is due to a sharp hike in oil prices across the globe. The cost of replacing the parts of these auto vehicles has also been taken into account.

What are the new fares for autos and cabs in New Delhi?