Good News For Car Buyers: Automakers Offer Discounts Up To Rs 2 Lakh on These Cars As Festive Season Begins

Major car dealers such as Maruti Suzuki are offering Rs 61,000 discounts on the Alto, Wagon R, Celerio and S Presso while the Swift is carrying Rs 54,000 worth of offers.

Hyundai is also offering discounts on all other models ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 200,000.

New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for those who are planning to buy their dream cars as several automakers are offering massive discounts on different cars this festive season. Notably, these attractive offers range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 200,000. These offers also include cash discounts, exchange, loyalty bonuses and corporate discounts. Apart from this, dealers are also doing their bit by offering discounts on car accessories.

As these festive offers are valid till October 31, some automakers have been going on for slow-moving models, especially compact hatchback and sedans.

Moreover, it is interesting to note that discounts are being offered even in the sport utility vehicles (SUV) and CNG-powered models – both perceived as high demand segments.

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, told Financial Express, “It is not a general discounting trend across all models because there are some models which have a waiting period. We have started to modulate production of those models where supply exceeded demand and the inventory was higher.”

Hyundai is also offering discounts on all other models ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 200,000. Grand i10 Nios is offering Rs 43,000 discounts, Aura is carrying benefits of Rs 33,000. The all-electric Kona is offering a whopping Rs 200,000 discount.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it is offering discounts of up to Rs 90,000 on the XUV300 and Rs 125,000 on the all-electric XUV400.

Bolero and Bolero Neo are offering discounts of Rs 70,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. However, there are no offers on the XUV700, Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.

Other SUVs such as Toyota Hilux, Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Meridian and Compass, MG Hector and MG ZS EV are also offering discounts between Rs 100,000 and Rs 500,000.

Prominent carmakers are also expecting record sales of 1 million units in the entire festive time that will see strong number of deliveries and registrations during the Navratri, Dussera and Diwali period spread over October and November.

