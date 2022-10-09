New Delhi: Infosys is facing a lawsuit for alleged discrimination in their hiring process in United States. A US court rejected Infosys’s motion to dismiss a former employee’s complaint where the ex-HR executive accused the company and its senior members for hiring bias.Also Read - Varun Manish Chheda, Indian-Origin Student, Killed By Roommate In US University Dorm

Jill Prejean, the former Vice President (VP) of talent acquisition at Infosys, had filed a suit against Infosys, former senior VP and head of consulting Mark Livingston, and former partners Dan Albright and Jerry Kurtz for their discriminatory bias in hiring based on age, gender and culture.

In her complaint, Prejean claimed she was fired as she objected to the recruitment process which discriminated against some candidates. She claimed she was asked to avoid hiring “women with children, Indian-origin candidates and candidates aged 50 or above”, according to a report by Economic Times.

Prejean said she “tried to change this culture within the first two months of her employment”. However, she was met with “resistance from Infosys partners – Jerry Kurtz and Dan Albright – who became hostile in the face of her objections and tried to circumvent her authority to evade compliance with the law”.

The complaint filed by Jill Prejean stated that she joined Infosys and found “rampant culture of illegal discriminatory animus among the partner level executives based on age, gender, and caregiver status.” Jill Prejean joined Infosys in 2018 as the VP of talent acquisition at 59 years of age.