Now bank account holders do not need to go to their banks every time as several services, apart from cash withdrawal and checking account balance, have been made available at the ATMs.

Several banks including the State Bank of India (SBI), are offering services more than cash withdrawals at the ATMs so that customers do not have to stand in the long queues in their bank branches for a small task. Here are 10 things you can do at your neighbourhood ATM:

1. Tax Payment

Customers at several banks, now, have the convenience of paying income tax simply by visiting their nearest ATM. This includes advance tax, self-assessment tax as well as tax due after regular assessment and bank users only have to register for the service at the branch, or bank website.

Pay the amount using the ATM. Once the amount is deducted from the account, the ATM will generate a unique number (CIN). After that, visit the bank website after 24 hours and print the challan using the CIN.

2. Fixed Deposit (FD)

Bank users can open a fixed deposit account with their bank by going to an ATM. Simply, select ‘Open Fixed Deposit’ on the first menu on the ATM screen, select the duration, enter the amount, confirm the other necessary details, and voila! You have opened a fixed deposit with your bank.

3. Pay Insurance Premium

Insurance banks like LIC, HDFC Life and SBI Life have made it easy for customers by facilitating premium payment through ATMs. All you have to do is keep the policy number handy.

Then, go to the icon for ‘Bill Pay’, select your insurer, enter the policy number, date of birth or mobile number. Enter your premium amount and hit ‘Confirm’.

4. Apply for Personal Loan

Yes, now you do not even need to visit the bank or speak to a phone bank executive to apply for small-ticket personal loans, as some private banks have facilitated a pre-approved loan service with ATMs as the point of disbursal. The loan amount is calculated through advanced analytics. Customers need to provide their transaction details, account balance, salary credits, and credit and debit card repayments.

5. Pay your Bills

Pay all your utility bills including your telephone bill, electricity bill, gas bill and others through the nearest ATM. All you need to do is register the biller name on the bank’s website in advance. Once approved, you can make the payments anytime.

6. Recharge mobile

You can avail prepaid services of your mobile operator and recharge your phone at the ATM by entering your mobile network provider and the recharge amount. You can also recharge mobile phones for other friends or family members in the same way.

7. Book Railway tickets

Some PSBs (Public Sector Banks), including SBI and Punjab National Bank, have the provision to book tickets at select locations on railway premises. However, customers must note that only long-distance reserved tickets are currently issued this way.

8. Transfer Cash

If you do not have access to net banking, you can still transfer funds from your bank account using an ATM, with a prior registration of the beneficiary account online or at your bank branch. A sum up to Rs 40,000 can be transferred to the beneficiary account in a day, with no limit on the number of transactions.

9. Donate funds

Now, you can also donate to a charity or temple by visiting an SBI ATM at specific locations. ATMs at Vaishno Devi, Shirdi Saibaba, Gurdwara Takht Saheb (Nanded), Tirupati, Sri Jagannath (Puri), Palani (Tamil Nadu), Ramakrishna Mission (Kolkata), Kashi Vishwanath (Banaras), Tulja Bhavani, and Mahalakshmi Temple (Mumbai), among others, have the facility as of now.

10. Request Cheque book

You do not need to go to the bank to issue a cheque book as now, you can apply for a new one just by going to your nearest ATM. Select the option for that reads ‘Request Cheque Book’, enter the required details and your cheque book will be delivered to your registered address within a few days.