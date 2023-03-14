Home

Avoid Settling Trade In Chinese Yuan, Government Tells Banks & Traders: Report

UltraTech Cement, the biggest cement producer in India, last year used Chinese yuan for a cargo of Russian coal, which, as per the report, raised some concerns among officials as relationship between India and China has deteriorated after deadly border clashes in 2020 in the remote Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

New Delhi: Banks and traders and India have been asked by the union government to avoid settling Russian imports using Chinese yuan, Reuters reported quoting three government officials and two banking sources. Three government officials said that India, which has emerged as a top buyer of Russian oil as well as discounted coal, would prefer the use of United Arab Emirates dirhams to settle trade, the report added.

One of the government officials directly involved in the matter said New Delhi is “not comfortable” with foreign trade settled in yuan but said settlement in “dirham is okay.” As per the report, the second official said that India cannot allow settlement in yuan till the relations between the two countries improve.

In May 2020, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in an aggressive melee along Line of Actual Control (LAC), leading to casualties on both sides. A number of disengagement talks between the militaries of both the countries since the clashes that took place in Ladakh.

The five officials quoted by Reuters did not say whether there were also economic reasons behind India’s reluctance to accept yuan settlement.

One of the officials quoted in the report said that the government reviewed the situation with officials of the central bank and bank executives, following the UltraTech deal. It also quoted two banking officials who said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not keen on foreign trade settlement in yuan, and confirmed that the government has discouraged them from using the currency. They also said Russia was keen on yuan settlement as it helps them in purchases of goods from China.

Indian refiners have started settling some Russian oil purchases in Rubles, as per an earlier report by Reuters. The payments have been processed in part by the State Bank of India via its nostro Rubles account in Russia. But as both India and Russia are yet to finalise a framework, the bulk of the trade is still in other currencies.

One of the officials mentioned in the report has said that the government expected majority of payments to Russia in dirhams in the coming months. Most of the Russian oil bought by Indian refiners have been paid in Dirhams instead of US Dollars, Reuters report last month.

