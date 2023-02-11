Home

Axis Bank hikes Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits From Today: Check revised Rates Here

With the latest hike in FD rates, the Axis Bank is now offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.50% to 7.00% for the general public and 6.00% to 7.75% for senior citizens.

Axis Bank said the fixed deposits with a maturity period of two years to thirty months will provide a maximum return of 8.01% for senior citizens and 7.26% for non-senior individuals.

Axis Bank FD Rate Hike Latest Update: Axis Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore and the announcement was made by the bank in line with the repo rate hike of RBI on Wednesday by 25 bps to 6.50%. According to the Axis Bank website, the new rates are effective from February 11, 2023.

The bank said the fixed deposits with a maturity period of two years to thirty months will provide a maximum return of 8.01% for senior citizens and 7.26% for non-senior individuals.

The bank said it is now offering interest rate of 3.50% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 days to 45 days, interest rate of 4.00% on deposits that mature in the next 46 days to 60 days.

The bank also offers interest rates of 4.50% and 4.75% on deposits with terms ranging from 61 days to three months and three months to six months, respectively.

According to Axis Bank, the fixed deposits that mature in 6 to 9 months will now pay interest at a rate of 5.75%, while those that mature in 9 to 12 months will now earn interest at a rate of 6.00%.

The fixed deposits that mature in 1 year to 1 year 24 days will offer an interest rate of 6.75% and for those maturing in 1 year 25 days to 13 months, Axis Bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.10%.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.