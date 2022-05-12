Axis Bank FD Rates | New Delhi: Axis Bank has announced a hike in the Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates. The new rates will be effective from May 12, 2022. According to the notice on its official website, the private lender has notified that the rates will range from 2.5 per cent to 5.75 per cent, depending on the time period. Senior citizens will get 0.5 per cent more than the normal deposits.Also Read - PAN Now Made Mandatory In All These Bank Transactions Or Deposits/Withdrawals. Details Here

This means, Axis bank senior citizen FD rates range between 2.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent. The changes have been made for the FDs for a period of 9 months or above. For deposits of less than one year of tenure, the interest rate will be 4.75 per cent.

For deposits ranging from one year to 15 months, the interest rates will be 5.25 per cent. For FDs of greater than 15 months and less than 2 years, the interest rates will be 5.3 per cent. Similarly, for FDs with tenure of greater than 2 months and less than 5 years, the interest rates will be 5.6 per cent. For FDs ranging between 5 years and 10 years, the interest rates will be 5.75 per cent.

Axis Bank FD Rates 2022

The FD rates can be checked in the table below