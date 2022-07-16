Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Latest Update: Bank customers who have opened FDs in Axis Bank, here’s an update for you. The private lender said it has increased interest rate on fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for select account holders who open such accounts. The bank said the FD interest rate has been increased by 25 basis points each for deposits below Rs 2 crore on maturity period of 6 months to less than 7 months, and 8 months and less than 9 months.Also Read - Bank Customer Alert: ICICI Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rates. Check Revised Rates Here

As per the updates from the bank, these new rates are applicable from July 16, 2022. Prior to Axis Bank, many other banks such as SBI, IDBI Bank, DBS Bank, and Canara Bank have hiked their interest rates on FDs making them more attractive to customers.

Axis Bank said now it will offer 4.65% rate from a 4.40% rate on tenures of 6 months to less than 7 months, and 8 months and less than 9 months.

Here are the revised interest rates: