Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Latest Update: Bank customers who have opened FDs in Axis Bank, here’s an update for you. The private lender said it has increased interest rate on fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for select account holders who open such accounts. The bank said the FD interest rate has been increased by 25 basis points each for deposits below Rs 2 crore on maturity period of 6 months to less than 7 months, and 8 months and less than 9 months.Also Read - Bank Customer Alert: ICICI Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rates. Check Revised Rates Here
As per the updates from the bank, these new rates are applicable from July 16, 2022. Prior to Axis Bank, many other banks such as SBI, IDBI Bank, DBS Bank, and Canara Bank have hiked their interest rates on FDs making them more attractive to customers. Also Read - PNB Introduces 'Pre-Approved Personal Loan In 4 Clicks And Single OTP' | Deets Inside
Axis Bank said now it will offer 4.65% rate from a 4.40% rate on tenures of 6 months to less than 7 months, and 8 months and less than 9 months. Also Read - Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Rates Hiked! Check Latest Rates Here
Here are the revised interest rates:
- 7 days to 14 days: 2.50 per cent for General Public; 2.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 15 days to 29 days: 2.50 per cent for General Public; 2.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 30 days to 45 days: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 46 days to 60 days: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 61 days to less than 3 months: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 3 months to less than 4 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 4 months to less than 5 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 5 months to less than 6 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 6 months to less than 7 months: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 7 months to less than 8 months: 4.40 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 8 months to less than 9 months: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 9 months to less than 10 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 10 months to less than 11 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 1 year to less than 1 year 5 days: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25 days: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 13 months to less than 14 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 14 months to less than 15 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 15 months to less than 16 months: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 16 months to less than 17 months: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 17 months to less than 18 months: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 18 months to less than 2 years: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 2 years to less than 30 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 30 months to less than 3 years: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 3 years to less than 5 years: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens
- 5 years to 10 years: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.50 per cent for Senior Citizens