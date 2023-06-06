Home

Axis Bank Joins Hands With Kiwi App To Facilitate UPI Payments Using Credit Cards

The lender is aiming to craft a direct-to-customer model in the credit card market wherein customers can pay either using a bank account directly or a credit card via phones in a secure manner.

New Delhi: Axis Bank has joined hands with Kiwi, a credit card platform, to launch credit on UPI app. The Kiwi app aims to offer a one-stop solution for RuPay credit card users.

Apart from that Kiwi Credit Card users will be given a digital RuPay credit card instantly through which users will be able to link the UPI and Rupay Card in the app to help them avail the Credit on UPI offers and cashback. The Kiwi Credit Card UPI application will also let the customers manage their cards by setting the card limit, blocking the card, and more.

In addition to these, Kiwi credit card UPI app will also let the customers manage their cards by setting the card limit, blocking the card, and more.

Currently, the app is available only on Google Play Store.

Uses Of Kiwi

As per the information available on the website, Kiwi is the first UPI+ credit card. It’s free for life and issued instantly. You get 1 per cashback

Join Waitlist For Flat 2% Cashback

Visit gokiwi.in, scroll down to the end, enter your first name, last name and mobile number. Once the details are filled, you will be getting a message that you’re in the waiting list for users eligible for flat 2% cashback on transactions.

