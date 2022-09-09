New Delhi: Axis Bank on Friday yet again hiked interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore. The new interest rates will come into effect from Friday, September 9, 2022. As per the official notification, the bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by 25 bps for maturities ranging from 7 days to 6 months.Also Read - Axis Bank Recruitment 2022: Bank Releases Notification For Project Manager Post | Check Details Here

Axis Bank FD Rates