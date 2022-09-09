New Delhi: Axis Bank on Friday yet again hiked interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore. The new interest rates will come into effect from Friday, September 9, 2022. As per the official notification, the bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by 25 bps for maturities ranging from 7 days to 6 months.Also Read - Axis Bank Recruitment 2022: Bank Releases Notification For Project Manager Post | Check Details Here
Axis Bank FD Rates
Also Read - From SBI To HDFC, Know How Much Deposit Rates Banks Hiked Ahead of Festive Season
- Fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 2.50% to 2.75%.
- Fixed deposits maturing in 30 days to 3 months, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 3% to 3.25%.
- Fixed deposits maturing in 3 months to 6 months, the bank will offer an interest rate of 3.75% which was earlier 3.50%.
- Fixed deposits maturing in 6 months to 7 months and 7 months to 8 months, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.65% and 4.40% respectively.
- Fixed deposits maturing in 8 months to 9 months will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.65%.
- The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 9 months to 1 year will continue at 4.75%,
- The interest rate on term deposits maturing in 1 year to 1 year and 11 days will stay constant at 5.45%.