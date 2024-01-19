Home

Business

Ayodhya Bus Ticket: Paytm Announces Free Bus Ticket For These Users; Here’s How To Claim

Ayodhya Bus Ticket: Paytm Announces Free Bus Ticket For These Users; Here’s How To Claim

Paytm has announced a special offer for the commuters who want to reach Ayodhya by bus.

Ayodhya: The great Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled to happen on January 22 and lakhs of people from across the world are planning to visit Ayodhya. To help commuters reach their destination, Indian Railways is also running many special trains and the flight service providers have also raised the flight rates. But wait, there’s a good news for all of them who are going to Ayodhya. Paytm has revealed a special offer has been made by Paytm for devotees who want to travel to Ayodhya.

Trending Now

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns Paytm, has started a scheme under which 1000 people will get a free ticket to Ayodhya. Notably, the offer starts on January 19. The special offer has been announced by Paytm for the commuters traveling to Ayodhya for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

You may like to read

Here’s How To Get Free Ticket From Paytm:

If you are planning to visit Ayodhya, you need to book the ticket through the Paytm app first. As per the report, the first 1,000 users who book bus tickets through the app will get free bus tickets. The promo code ‘BUSAYODHYA’ needs to be used to avail of the offer.

CM Yogi Declares Lord Ram Consecration Ceremony on Jan 22 In Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Friday that the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram is scheduled for January 22, graced by the presence of the Prime Minister in Ayodhya. CM Yogi emphasized that this event is a significant step toward re-establishing India’s trust, faith, and pride.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister provided insights about administrative arrangements in Ayodhya in a press conference with journalists at the International Ram Katha Museum.

Yogi said, “There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm regarding the upcoming consecration ceremony in the entire state of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and the country. Devotees will feel joy after seeing this moment, which is coming after many centuries.”

He expressed confidence that, just as all the programs have been completed successfully till now, similarly, the program of January 22 will also be historic. With the cooperation of the public, the blessings of saints, and the grace of Lord Ram, this program will be completed safely. He further informed us that the local-level administration and state government ministers have already made preparations for all the arrangements.

“Through better coordination at the local level, coordination with the trust, facilities, traffic management, security, etc., the historic event on January 22 has been prepared to be conducted in a grand, divine, secure, and well-organized manner. The remaining tasks will also be completed in a time-bound manner, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.