Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Uber Launches EV Autos; To Start UberGo & Intercity Rides Soon

Ayodhya: In order to help commuters and devotees who are planning to visit Ayodhya on or before January 22, the famous ride-hailing company Uber has launched its EV Auto rickshaw service. The service will be available under the category Uber Auto. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also set to witness the major business event, as per a report by news agency IANS.

UberGo Services To Be Launched Soon

The company said it will also start operations of UberGo – its affordable car service, along with Uber Intercity in Ayodhya which will support all inter-city travel needs to the holy city from popular destinations within Uttar Pradesh to connect the temple city with various destinations.

“With this expansion, we are not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims but also unlocking earning opportunities for many more in the region,’ said Prabhjeet Singh, President Uber India and South Asia. The expansion into Ayodhya aligns with Uber’s growth plans in India, said the company. Today, Uber is available across 125 cities.

Ayodhya Tourism Significance

“We are committed to contributing to Ayodhya’s tourism, promoting a seamless travel experience and fostering sustainable economic growth,” said Singh. Earlier this month, Uber started testing its flexible pricing service in several Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India to expand its user base, allowing commuters to bid a particular fare for their ride.

Uber Flex, the flexible pricing service, was tested for the first time in India in October last year. The service has now been expanded to cities like Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among other cities.

UP CM Launches Swachh Teerth Campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Swachh Teerth Campaign on Sunday by sweeping the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya. The chief minister urged people to make Ayodhya the cleanest city in view of the arrival of Lord Shri Ram and ensure the cleaning of all the religious, tourist, and pilgrimage sites.

The chief minister also flagged off the sanitation vehicles of the Municipal Corporation. He said that Lord Ram is arriving after a wait of 500 years. Every Ram devotee is eager to extend greetings. He said that a cleanliness campaign should be conducted in every village-city, pilgrimage sites, places of religious tourism, and other public places for the whole week.

He asked people to keep the entire state, including Ayodhya, clean by involving teachers, students, Mangal Dals, and social workers in this campaign. Temples, hospitals, schools, roads, and public places should be cleaned and public awareness should be increased to avoid the use of single-use plastic.

(With inputs from agencies)

