Ayushman Bharat Yojana: Haryana Govt Increases Income Limit To Rs 3 Lakh, More Families To Benefit

With this announcement, 8 lakh new families are expected to be included in the scheme. The beneficiary family will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 1,500 only.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Saturday that the income limit under Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be increased from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum. He also announced that the Block Development and Panchayats Officers (BDPOs) will be responsible for maintaining the record of panchayats in the state, which was previously the responsibility of the Gram Sachivs. The Chief Minister made these announcements during a Jan Samvad programme at Bakana village in Yamunanagar district, news agency IANS said.

Benefits At An Annual Premium Of Annual Premium of Rs 1,500 Only

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said for making Ayushman cards the portal would be opened for one month. With this announcement, 8 lakh new families are expected to be included in the scheme. The beneficiary family will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 1,500 only.

The Chief Minister said the number of families getting free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Chirayu Haryana Yojana will be nearly 38 lakh, adding the government has so far spent Rs 500 crore under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, a special counter is set up during the programme where officials after verifying the data of the Parviar Pehchan Patra made certificate on the spot for the inclusion of name in the Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme. Subsequently, the Chief Minister himself handed over the certificates to beneficiaries.

Ayushman Bharat is a government-led initiative to provide universal health coverage to all Indians. It was launched in 2018 and is designed to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of leaving no one behind.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme: All You Need To Know

Ayushman Bharat is a comprehensive health care scheme that covers prevention, promotion, and ambulatory care at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. It is a move away from the previous fragmented approach to health care delivery in India.

The scheme has two main components: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs). PM-JAY is a health insurance scheme that provides cover of up to 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. AB-HWCs are primary care centers that provide a range of preventive and diagnostic services.

(With IANS inputs)

