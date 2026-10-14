Azad Engineering Share Price: Goldman Sachs gives target price of Rs 3,315; check key details here

Under the two-year contract, the company will supply critical components for high-capacity gas turbines, with the order scheduled for completion by October 2028.

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New Delhi: Defence sector heavyweight Azad Engineering has received a major order from government-owned company BHEL. The contract is for a period of two years. Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs is highly bullish on the defence stock, Azad Engineering. The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on the stock and set a target price of ₹3,315.

The company received the order on Monday, and on Tuesday, the stock was trading at around ₹2,957, down nearly half a per cent. At the current price, retail investors could potentially earn returns of up to 12% if the stock reaches the brokerage’s target price. So far this year, the stock has delivered returns of up to 82%.

Why Is Goldman Sachs Bullish on Azad Engineering?

In its report, the global brokerage firm said that the company had recently received an order worth approximately ₹52.68 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The two-year contract involves supplying critical components for high-capacity gas turbines. The order is scheduled to be completed by October 2028.

BHEL Awards Another Contract to Azad Engineering

According to Goldman Sachs, BHEL has also approved Azad Engineering as a long-term supplier. Previously, in May 2026, the company had completed a similar rate contract with BHEL.

The brokerage believes that this order from BHEL is a positive development for Azad Engineering’s business. It could increase the company’s participation in India’s gas turbine manufacturing supply chain.

Why Is the BHEL Order Important for the Company?

Goldman Sachs sees growth potential in Azad Engineering for three key reasons:

1. Growing Opportunities for Domestic Manufacturing

India is increasingly focusing on manufacturing critical gas turbine components domestically. This could benefit companies such as Azad Engineering.

2. Expanding Business with Domestic Companies

The company is no longer catering only to large international players. It is also working with Indian power equipment manufacturers such as BHEL, helping it expand its customer base.

3. New Orders

The new orders received by the company could help expand its energy business and support future growth.

What Does the Company Do?

Azad Engineering Limited manufactures specialised and critical components for major international companies. The company produces parts used in aircraft, defence equipment, and power generation machinery.

Its business spans several sectors, including aerospace, defence, energy, and oil and gas. In the energy sector, the company also manufactures components for machinery used in nuclear, thermal, and gas-based power generation. Azad Engineering’s key products include turbine blades, airfoils, and other specialised machine components. These are used in aircraft and power generation systems. The company supplies these components to major global companies.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.