Home

Business

Baal Aadhaar for Kids below the age of 5: No stress! Check easiest way to apply for Baal Aadhaar card with these 2 documents; complete process here

Baal Aadhaar for Kids below the age of 5: No stress! Check easiest way to apply for Baal Aadhaar card with these 2 documents; complete process here

Baal Aadhaar for Kids: Check step-by-step easiest way to apply for Baal Aadhaar with these 2 documents.

Baal Aadhaar for Kids: Check process

Aadhaar Card plays an important role in our day-to-day life. Whether opening a bank account or buying a mobile sim, the Aadhaar card is used for several purposes. Aadhaar, India’s 12-digit unique identification number, has reshaped the nation’s approach to identity verification and service delivery since its inception in 2009. However, children under five are required to have Baal Aadhaar (child Aadhaar). New parents, guardians, and relatives are advised to make sure they get Baal Aadhaar made for their respective kids. Usually, the baal Aadhaar contains information such as the name of the child, a photograph of the child, the date of birth of the respective child, and the gender of the child.

What is Baal Aadhaar?

Baal Aadhaar must be linked to one of the parents’ Aadhaar numbers. But what documents are necessary to make a Baal Aadhaar? What is the enrolment process? Are there any fees? Do we need to go to the Aadhaar centre? These are the few questions that linger in a parent’s mind before applying for the Aadhaar for the kid. However, one should not panic. We are ready to help you out! Check the detailed article below.

What documents are required to apply for Baal Aadhaar?

One can apply for the Baal Aadhaar in less than five minutes and even for free. Aadhaar has become one of the most important documents. Often, it is asked while applying for any bank work, school admission, or getting any scheme. Likewise, Baal Aadhaar is also a key document. The government has made the process of applying for the Baal Aadhaar very simple and easy. You don’t need a long list of documents, nor do you have to go through a long process.

Read More: SBI YONO app to be blocked if you don’t update your Aadhaar? Here’s Complete Truth

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Moreover, this Baal Aadhaar does not take any biometric data, hence the process becomes easier and more suitable. Only two documents are required for applying. Birth certificate of the respective kid. The Birth certificate has details such as when the child was born, at what time, and where. Secondly, the Mother’s or Father’s Aadhaar Card is required.

Online Method (Booking an Appointment) for applying Baal Aadhaar

Visit the UIDAI official website.

Click on ‘My Aadhaar’, and then click on ‘Book an Appointment’.

Enter your city name and your mobile number.

You will get an OTP on your mobile number to verify.

You will next select the date and time to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra or the enrollment centre.

Biometric verification and Aadhaar details must be provided by the parent whose Aadhaar details will be linked.

You would then need to submit the child’s documents along with the application form.

The Baal Aadhaar card will be mailed to your address after proper processing.

You can also check or download it from the UIDAI website.

Offline process for applying for Baal Aadhaar

Visir the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre in your area.

In the Enrolment Centre, you will be required to fill out the form and submit the child’s documents.

The parent will be required provide their biometric and Aadhaar data.

Once the process is done, you will receive an acknowledgement slip with the enrolment ID.

Keep the slip carefully. One can track the process of your child’s Baal Aadhaar.

Your child’s Baal Aadhaar will be sent via post, generally within 60 to 90 days.

Which documents are necessary for getting Baal Aadhaar?

The child’s birth certificate or hospital discharge slip, the Aadhaar card of either the mother or the father (because the child’s Aadhaar is linked to only one of the two parents), and Address proof (which can be the parent’s Aadhaar card or a certificate issued by the local authority) are some of the necessary documents.

Read More: Lost Aadhaar Card and mobile number also not linked? Step-by-Step guide to retrieve it

How much time does it take to get my Aadhaar generated after the enrolment?

For the child age-group (0-18 yrs) Normally up to 30 days from the date of enrolment.

According to the LIVE Hindustan report, the baal Aadhaar can also be applied from the nearest post office. The parents’ Aadhaar will be verified, and a photo of the kid will be taken to complete the process. The service is completely free, and parents should not pay any fee.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.