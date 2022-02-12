New Delhi: Baba Ramdev’s Ruchi Soya, a subsidiary of Patanjali Ayurveda, is likely to launch a follow-up public offer (FPO) in the last week of February 2022. According to a report by Zee Business, the company is aiming to raise Rs 4,300 via capital markets.Also Read - Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment Today. Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here

Under the Securities Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) rules, a listed company must have a minimum of 25 per cent shareholding with the public. The company is coming out with the FPO to meet this requirement. Although, Ruchi Soya is already listed on the stock markets. On Friday, Ruchi Soya closed at Rs 823.15 per equity share, 1.6 per cent more than the previous day.

According to Zee Business, the company had filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in June 2021 and received SEBI's nod to go ahead with the FPO soon after. The promoters of the company currently hold a whopping 99 per cent stake in the firm.

For the unversed, Ruchi Soya, an edible oil company, was acquired by Ramdev’s Patanjali in 2019 for around Rs 4,350 crore. It is already a listed company. From the 99 per cent stake of the promoters, the company needs to bring it down to 75 per cent in 3 years to meet SEBI’s requirements.

What Is A Follow-Up Public Offer (FPO)?

After a company issues an Initial Public Offer (IPO), it gets listed on the stock exchanges. But what if the company wants to dilute more of its equity and raise more funds? That is where FPO comes into play. In simpler terms, FPO is also called secondary offerings.

FPO allows an already listed company to offer fresh shares to investors. These are in addition to the shares issued in the IPO. There broadly are two types of FPOs, dilutive and non-dilutive.

Dilutive FPO dilutes the equity of existing promoters in the company. Non-dilutive FPO does not do so. Here, the existing private shares are sold to the general public.