Ruchi Soya FPO: In the latest news of the share market today, Baba Ramdev-backed Ruchi Soya will, reportedly, launch its follow-on public issue (FPO) on March 24, 2022. The Rs 4,300 Crore FPO will close on March 28, 2022, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). The company has reserved 10,000 equity shares for the employees of the company.

The exchange filing of the company stated that the proceeds from the issue will be used to expand its business and repay the outstanding loans. It will also use the money to meet the working capital requirements and for daily corporate activities.

The company famous for its Nutrela brand was acquired by Ramdev's Patanjali in 2019 for Rs 4,350 crore, the report added. The company ranks as one of the biggest producers of soybean food products. Nutrela, a widely used product in India, was launched in the 1980s.

Ruchi Soya was re-listed in the share market of India on January 17, 2022, at a price of Rs 16.1 per equity share. On Friday, the Ruchi Soya share price was Rs 803.7. It had touched the price of Rs 1,378 on June 9, 2021, according to ET.

The company also has other famous brands like Ruchi Gold, Ruchi Star and Sunrich.

For the unaware, FPO is an offer when the company already listed on the bourses, lists more of its shares on the stock exchange. This is primarily done to get more capital and dilute the existing holdings. IPO full form is Initial Public Offer. In IPO, a company is listed for the first time. On the other hand, in FPO, a company lists more of its shares on the BSE or NSE or both.