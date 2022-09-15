New Delhi: Swami Ramdev, popularly known as Baba Ramdev, a Yoga Guru-turned businessman and the brand ambassador of Patanjali Ayurved is all set to announce Initial Public Offering (IPO) plans for 5 of the Patanjali Group companies tomorrow, the Mint reported. The companies are expected to be listed in the stock market within the next five years.Also Read - "Why is Baba Ramdev Accusing Doctors, Allopathy?" Asks Supreme Court

The Yoga Guru, in an earlier interview with Zee Business, also stated that he is planning to sell 6 per cent promoters' stake in Patanjali Foods, formerly Ruchi Soya Industries. The stock price of Patanjali Foods as of 3:04 PM stands at Rs 1,344.95 that is Rs 7.45 or 0.55 per cent down from the previous close.