Home

Business

Baba Vangas Prediction on Gold, Silver and Copper comes true? Bulgarian Mystic predicted of massive cash shortage in..., Metal rates to surge…

Baba Vanga’s Prediction on Gold, Silver and Copper comes true? Bulgarian Mystic predicted of massive cash shortage in…, Metal rates to surge…

The prices of both the metals witnessed a steep fall in a single day. This decline continued for nearly three days, during which gold and silver prices dropped sharply.

Baba Vanga's Prediction on Gold, Silver and Copper comes true?

New Delhi: Baba Vanga’s predictions have again grabbed the headlines. The well-known Bulgarian mystic, often referred to as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, had said that the world would face a severe shortage of cash and foresaw that gold, silver, and copper would become important investment options for people. She also warned that something completely unexpected would suddenly occur. Following such predictions, many people invested their money in gold, silver, and copper.

It is also important to note that she had made several startling predictions about powerful nations and prominent global figures. Many of her predictions reportedly came true, bringing her widespread attention.

ALSO READ: Baba Vanga Gold, Silver, Copper price prediction: Global financial crisis likely to hit in 2026

Here are some of Baba Vanga’s predictions:

Baba Vanga had predicted that the world would face a major cash crash in 2026.

Paper currency issued by banks would lose its value.

In such a situation, gold, silver, and copper would remain the only safe havens for people.

Over the past few months, gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp rise.

On the MCX, gold prices reached ₹1.80 lakh per 10 grams.

In the last one year, gold surged by nearly 70 percent.

Silver crossed Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, delivering returns of over 160 percent to investors in a year.

According to Baba Vanga, this strong rally made gold and silver highly important investment assets.

But the Situation Changed

After the massive rise in prices, the situation changed on January 30. The prices of both the metals witnessed a steep fall in a single day. This decline continued for nearly three days, during which gold and silver prices dropped sharply.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

At the same time, some investors began buying gold at lower prices, trying to take advantage of the dip. In this way, the financial crisis predicted by Baba Vanga seemed to emerge as early as the beginning of 2026. Meanwhile, the US dollar also weakened, creating signs of economic stress across the world.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.