New Delhi: Internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old who became famous after a video of him singing the song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' went viral on the internet, is all set to enter the non-fungible token (NFT) space. The digital pieces launched by Dirdo will be sold on NFT platform nOFTEN, according to a report by Moneycontrol. With the launch, Dirdo will become arguably the youngest Indian to make a foray into the digital asset space.

What is NFT

An NFT is a digital item that can be bought and sold using blockchain technology. NFTs can really be anything digital, like drawings, music, your brain downloaded and turned into an AI, according to Verge. It is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique. The one-of-a-kind trading card is non-fungible– i.e. not interchangeable– and if traded for a different card, the trader will have something completely different.

The NFTs have taken the digital space by storm, with celebrities and corporations joining the craze, with these digital items find their way into everything from the art to video games. In India, the major celebrities to enter the NFT space are–Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, and Sunny Leone.

Where is Dirdo

Dirdo, recently met with a road accident while riding pillion with his father on a motorcycle. He was admitted at Medical College in Jagdalpur for treatemnt. Earlier this week, the young internet sensation shared a video on Instagram saying that he has completely recovered, and thanked his supporters for their wishes.

About ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ viral video

Sahdev Dirdo went viral overnight after his version of the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ went viral on social media. Two years ago, Sahdev’s teacher asked him to sing the song at school and recorded his video. The clip was subsequently shared on the internet. However, the video only grabbed netizens’ attention this year. Dirdo was felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. He also released the revamped version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar with Badshah later.