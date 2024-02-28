Home

Back-to-Back Upper Circuit: Rathi Steel Shares Hit Upper Fresh 52-week High | Check Details Here

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 121 per cent in the past three months and 323 per cent in 6 months.

Stock Market

Share Market News: Shares of Rathi Steel and Power hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday i.e. February 28. The counter opened at Rs 58.50 and went on to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 59.34. The counter has been hitting the upper circuit for six consecutive days.

Rathi Steel and Power is a microcap company having a market cap of Rs 182.15 crore. Shares of Rathi Steel have given a return of 30 per cent in the past one month and 86 per cent YTD. The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 121 per cent in the past three months and 323 per cent in 6 months.

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges it has entered into a settlement agreement with ACRE Limited (ARC) in respect of a loan originally availed from Dena Bank (now Bank of Baroda), which was subsequently assigned to ACRE.

The company has accepted the terms of the proposal communicated by the lender and in compliance with the same, the settled amount has been paid in full, it added.

On the reasons for opting for settlement, the company said, “Due to continuous losses in the past as a result of various external factors, the debt had grown to unsustainable levels. Thus, it was imperative to enter into debt esolution/settlement.”

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday but later quoted flat in a highly volatile trade amid mixed global market cues.

Derivatives expiry on Thursday also fuelled volatility in the domestic market, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 83.06 points to 73,178.28 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 27.95 points to 22,226.30. But, later both the benchmark indices were oscillating between highs and lows.

Among the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

