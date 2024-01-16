Home

Back-to-back Upper Circuits: Marsons Limited Shares Hit Upper Circuit on 13th Session

Share Market News: Shares of Marsons Limited hit the upper circuit on the 13th session on Tuesday i.e. January 16. The counter opened at Rs 13.37 with a 5 per cent gain from the previous close of 12.74. Also, Rs 13.37 is the 52-week-high of the share.

The stock has been gaining for the last 13 days and has risen 76.39 per cent in the period. On technical parameters, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

It has outperformed the sector by 4.26 per cent.

The stock market witnessed a mixed opening on Tuesday after a robust start on Monday. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, showed early signs of volatility with negative numbers in the initial trading hours.

The Sensex opened at 73,225.54, marking a decline of 102.40 points from the previous closing, while the Nifty opened 18.30 points lower at 22,079.15.

This negative trend in the opening was reflected in the market breadth, with 22 advances and 28 declines among the Nifty companies.

Meanwhile, Nifty is now up three times from the Covid low of 7,511 in March 2020, says V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

This is an indication of a strong bull market and it has a long way to go. But the rally from now on will not be smooth and sharp corrections are likely since valuations are high, he said. More often than not, unexpected events cause corrections.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.