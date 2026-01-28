Home

Bad news for employees as Amazon announces massive layoffs, plans to cut 16,000 jobs due to this reason; check details here

Amazon has announced layoffs affecting as many as 16,000 jobs on a global level.

Amazon layoff update: In a matter of bad news for hundreds of Amazon employees, Amazon.com Inc. has announced layoffs affecting as many as 16,000 jobs. The update is significant as it comes at a time when there “rising competition over AI”. Here are all the details you need to know about Amazon’s recent layoff announcement.

What did Amazon CEO Andy Jassy say on the layoff?

“Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm—where we announce broad reductions every few months. That’s not our plan. We’ve been working to strengthen our organization by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy”, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said on the layoff.

“The reductions we are making today will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon, and we’re again working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted. That starts with offering most US-based employees 90 days to look for a new role internally (timing will vary internationally based on local and country level requirements),” she added.

