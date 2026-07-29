Bad news for 8000 employees as German luxury carmaker BMW announces massive layoff

BMW will trim about 8,000 administrative and development roles in Germany by the end of 2027 via voluntary severance packages as weak demand, high costs and EV market shifts pressure the automaker.

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New Delhi: In a matter of bad news for thousands of employees, BMW has announced plans to cut thousands of jobs at its home base, delivering a fresh blow to the global automotive sector. The German luxury automaker has announced that it will reduce its workforce in Germany by roughly 8,000 employees by the end of 2027 through a voluntary redundancy scheme. Driven by slumping demand, rising operational costs, and the expensive pivot to electric vehicles, the decision reflects growing economic pressure on traditional European carmakers attempting to navigate an unprecedented industry shift.

Who are the employees affected by BMW layoff?

The workforce reduction, finalized through an agreement with BMW’s works council, will focus primarily on administrative staff and research and development teams rather than factory assembly lines. By offering severance packages and early retirement schemes, BMW aims to streamline management overhead and redirect resources toward next-generation battery technology and software development.

How many employees work at German luxury carmaker BMW?

The Munich-based automaker currently employs about 150,000 people worldwide. The move comes as Germany’s automotive industry faces multiple headwinds, including the costly shift towards electric mobility, intense competition from Chinese manufacturers and the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States. BMW joins rivals Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, both of which have already reached agreements to reduce tens of thousands of jobs as part of broader restructuring efforts, a report by IANS news agency said.

Also read: Microsoft layoff BIG update: Tech giant to cut 4,800 global jobs with AI based restructuring

Earlier this week, Porsche, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, expanded its restructuring programme with plans to reduce its workforce by around 20 per cent by 2035. Meanwhile, thousands of workers staged protests at Audi’s Neckarsulm plant on Wednesday, opposing Volkswagen’s restructuring plans that have put one of the group’s four German production sites at risk of closure.

While production facilities will remain unaffected, the restructuring signals a broader tightening of belts across European manufacturing hubs facing stiff competition from foreign electric vehicle makers.

(With inputs from agencies)