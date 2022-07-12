New Delhi: In a big setback for nearly 3,000 homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida, the Supreme Court-appointed receiver has asked them for an additional deposit of Rs 200 per sq. ft for their flats to meet the shortfall. Times of India reported that a separate ’Sinking cum Reserve Fund’ has been created for the homebuyers to deposit additional funds as the cost of construction has increased exorbitantly since the initial bookings were made 10 years ago.Also Read - YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Aka 'Flying Beast' Arrested by UP Police. Here's Why

“A Sinking cum Reserve Fund shall be created to make provision of shortfall in construction cost and interest cost if any. All the home buyers across shall be asked to deposit a sum calculated @ Rs 200/- per Sq. ft. for booked units in that such funds if not-utilised, shall be refunded back to them on overall completion of the projects. In case part utilisation of amount, proportionate amount shall be refunded to all home buyers out of unutilised money. This shall be applicable to all categories of home buyers of erstwhile Amrapali Projects,” the notice from the receive read. Also Read - Attention Noida Peeps! Prithla Roundabout To Remain Close For Two Months. Check Alternate Route HERE

This has not gone down well the homebuyers. They have decided to approach the Supreme Court which is monitoring the entire exercise. Also Read - Section 144 Imposed In Gautam Buddh Nagar Till August 31. Full List of Restrictions Here

Advocate ML Lohoty, representing homebuyers said that the decision of the Supreme Court-appointed receiver has created havoc among the buyers. “They have already paid more than Rs 1,100 crores as per the new construction wise payment schedule out of Rs 3,400 crores total due from them. Also, total recovery as per judgment of Supreme Court was Rs. 11,000 crores, but only total amount which has been recovered is around Rs 2,900 crores of which 1,100 crores is from home buyers,” Times of India quoted Lohoty as saying.