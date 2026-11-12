Bad news for consumers as retail inflation crosses RBI’s upper limit of 6 per cent in October

India's retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October, crossing the RBI's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years as food inflation hit 8.94% on surging onion and garlic prices.

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Retail inflation: India’s retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent year-on-year in October based on the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) series, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s 6 per cent upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years, according to official data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Thursday. Driven by a steep rise in vegetable costs, overall food inflation climbed to 8.94 per cent during the month, with onion prices skyrocketing by 116.22 per cent and garlic turning costlier by 60.74 per cent.

On the other hand, potato prices fell by 14.24 per cent during the month, while cauliflower and coconut turned cheaper by 10.57 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively, in October compared to the same month of the previous year. Silver jewellery was among the commodities that posted the highest inflation during the month, with prices surging as much as 52.39 per cent.

What is the RBI inflation safe zone?

The CPI inflation has breached the upper limit of the RBI safe zone, raising expectations of a rate hike by the RBI in the next monetary policy review. The tolerance zone of the RBI ranges from 2 per cent to 6 per cent. The RBI’s monetary policy aims to keep inflation within this zone as it balances its objective of promoting economic growth with stability.

The monetary policy committee voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent on October 7. Acceleration of inflation in key economies has prompted a shift towards hawkish monetary policy. The US Fed hiked by 25 bps in September, a report by IANS news agency said.

Story highlights:

Headline Retail Inflation: CPI-based retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent year-on-year in October, crossing the RBI’s upper comfort threshold of 6 per cent for the first time in two years.

Overall Food Inflation: Food inflation climbed to 8.94 per cent during the month, acting as the primary driver behind the headline surge.

Sharp Spike in Vegetable Prices: Onion prices recorded the steepest jump at 116.22 per cent, followed by garlic at 60.74 per cent.

Other Kitchen Essentials: Ginger and lemon prices also witnessed significant surges, rising by 48.32 per cent and 47.30 per cent, respectively, in October.

Considering all factors, CPI inflation is projected to be 5.2 per cent for 2026-27, with Q2 at 4.9 per cent; Q3 at 6.0 per cent; and Q4 at 5.7 per cent. Inflation for Q1:2027-28 is projected at 5.6 per cent with risks being evenly balanced. Core inflation is projected at 4.4 per cent for 2026-27

(With inputs from agencies)